Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how he ended up with a pet donkey

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for a lot of things, including his collection of strange animals. On his social media, Schwarzenegger shares updates of his pets, which include a miniature pony, a donkey, some dogs and a pig. He recently explained why he ended up getting Lulu, his donkey, who’s also a social media sensation.

Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Heather Milligan

In a panel with The 92nd Street Y, New York, Schwarzenegger revealed that he’d never planned on getting a donkey and that it all was an idea from his girlfriend, Heather Milligan. “I never ever planned on having a donkey,” he said. He explained that he had his pony Whiskey and that one day his girlfriend saw her and said “I think she needs a companion.” Next thing he knew, there was a donkey in his house.

“One day I came home, and there was this miniature donkey,” he said, making the audience laugh. “Together, with Whiskey! They were hanging out together, loving each other and she says [Milligan] ‘I knew it! She needed a companion. Look at them, they’re getting along!’”

Schwarzenegger’s adorable pets

Schwarzenegger’s Instagram is filled with appearances from his pets. He often shares posts and videos of their morning routines, which include collective feedings times, with all of the pets excitedly waiting for their meals.

In an interview with TV Insider, Schwarzenegger’s co-star Monica Barbaro discussed her experience at first meeting him. “On Zoom, he’s got a cigar in his mouth. His donkey walks up, he gives him a cookie,” she said. “You’re like, ‘OK, this is not what I expected but also everything I could have possibly hoped for!’”