Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the tough process of aging

Arnold Schwarzenegger is discussing a topic that affects us all. The aactor and politician has been appearing on interviews as he promotes and discusses his new book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.” The book is a memoir and a self-help book packed with some of the most useful tools Schwarzenegger has learned over the course of his life. While on an interview with Howard Stern, Schwarzenegger discussed aging and how it’s a process that affects everyone, him included.

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger made a career out of his image

Schwarzenegger said that he has to approach aging with a sense of humor. “I kind of smile because every day I do look in a mirror and I say, ‘Yep, you suck,” he said to Stern, making him laugh.

“Look at this body. Look at the pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful. Now they’re just hanging there.’ I mean, what the hell is going on here?”

Schwarzeneggger reveals that making a career out of his body and his physique makes the aging process all the more difficult. He claims that people who’ve been out of shape their whole lives likely won’t be impacted as much by aging. “When you’ve been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition and you see the veins coming down your abs, and you see veins on top of your chest and then cut, you roll the clock 50 years and you’re standing there and you don’t see that anymore,” he said. “I never ever thought about that when I was 30 or 40 years old.”

Schwarzenegger has some pretty high fitness standards

Schwarzengger is one of the most famous figures in the world, with his body associated with his presence and his roles on films. In a recent appearace on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, he discussed Donald Trump’s weight, which he self-reported as 215 pounds. When asked if it was possible for Trump to really weight that little, he said, “As much as it’s possible that there is no climate change. And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to really reduce pollution.”

