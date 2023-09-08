Arnold Schwarzenegger gives us a pet update, featuring his donkey, pig and dog

Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving the people what they want: pet updates. In a new clip, he showed a snippet of his house during feeding time, which looks pretty crazy.

The video shows Schwarzenegger at home, relaxing with his pets, which include his donkey Lulu, his dog, and his pet pig. As he starts to feed treats to them, all of his pets react excitedly yet respecting each other’s space. At one point, his pig climbs on top of his dog, which appears to be used to this sort of behavior. “All of you demanded updates on the animals, and I give the people what they want,” he wrote. “Join my Pump Club at the link in my bio.”

Schwarzenegger is known for his affinity for strange pets, including a mini horse called Whisky and his donkey Lulu, who’s often featured in many of his posts. In an interview with TV Insider, his co-star from the series “Fubar,” Monica Barbaro, revealed that Lulu often appears on his Zoom calls. “On Zoom, he’s got a cigar in his mouth. His [pet] donkey walks up, he gives him a cookie,” she said of her experience of meeting Schwarzenegger for the first time. “You’re like, ‘OK, this is not what I expected but also everything I could have possibly hoped for!’”

Schwarzenegger in June of this year

The death of Schwarzenegger’s friend

Last month, Schwarzenegger shared a moving post following the death of his sensei, Kiyoshi Yamazaki. On Instagram, he shared photos of the two together working on the set of “Conan the Barbarian,” one of Schwarzenegger’s most important movies, and one that launched his career to international success. Yamazaki taught him how to use the sword, skills that were needed for the part.

“I just heard the news that my sensei, Kiyoshi Yamazaki, passed away. He was a wonderful man and a fantastic teacher who made me believable as Conan the Barbarian with his sword training. When I say no one is self-made, this is what I mean,” he wrote.

