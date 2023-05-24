Arnold Schwarzenegger drives a tank to Netflix HQ in new ad

Netflix has enlisted Arnold Schwarzenegger to curate their selection of action films and TV shows. The seasoned actor was featured in a new ad, showing him arriving at Netflix headquarters while riding a tank and running over a Mercedes Benz.

The ad is promoting Netflix’s selection of action titles, which this year includes Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2,” Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone,” the new season of “The Witcher,” and Schwarzenegger’s own series, “Fubar.”

In a TUDUM post, Netflix explained how the Schwarzenegger ad came about, and revealed that Schwarzenegger drove his own personal tank to set that day. “Was it really me driving? Of course it was. I wasn’t going to let someone else have that fun,” said Schwarzenegger. “And yes — it was as easy as it looked.” He reportedly performed the stunt in only two takes.

Schwarzenegger revealed that the tank has some emotional resonance to him, being a vehicle that he brought from his home in Austria. “I drove this exact tank when I was an 18-year-old in the Austrian army, and many years later I was fortunate enough to be able to bring it to the US. So when Netflix wanted to name me as CAO, I jumped at the opportunity to have a little fun with the tank.”

“Fubar” had its premiere earlier this week, becoming Schwarzenegger’s first TV show ever. Schwarzenegger was accompanied by friends, collaborators, and his family. His on, Joseph Baena, shared some of his excitement over getting to see a new side of his dad on the series. “It’s always cute seeing his vulnerable, little fatherly side. I love it,” he said.

“Fubar” premieres this May 25th.