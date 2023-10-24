Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend for the past 10 years

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in the same relationship for the past decade. His girlfriend, Heather Milligan, is a physical therapist, and met him around a decade ago when he got a shoulder injury. After the movie wrapped, Schwarzenegger gave her call and the two have been together ever since.

Here’s what you should know about Milligan and her relationship with Schwarzenegger:

They’re still going strong

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger and Milligan at Oktoberfest

In an interview conducted this September, Schwarzenegger revealed that his relationship with Milligan is still going strong. “We have so many things in common,” he said to PEOPLE. “I think the world of her. I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell.”

Milligan pushed him to get Lulu the donkey

One of Schwarzenegger’s cutest pets, Lulu, was brought into his home thanks to Milligan. Schwarzenegger explained that he has a pet pony named Whisky. Milligan was convinced that she needed a companion. “One day I came home, and there was this miniature donkey,” he said in an appearance at The 92nd Street Y, New York. “Together, with Whiskey! They were hanging out together, loving each other and she says [Milligan] ‘I knew it! She needed a companion. Look at them, they’re getting along!’”

Milligan was a competitive gymnast

Schwarzenegger has previously said how much he values sharing the same principles as Milligan. These clearly include the importance that they place on their physique. Milligan was a comptitive gymnast for 20 years.

Schwarzenegger discussed how the two first met

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger and Milligan in 2017

In 2012, Schwarzenegger was scheduled to appear on “Escape Plan,” an action film alongside Sylvester Stallone. "I said, 'I got to go do this movie, and I bring a lot of punches and I have fights with Sly and I want to have my act together,'" he said to PEOPLE.

"And so he says, 'There's only one (person), it's Heather — any athlete, I always send them to her, because she's the only one that really knows what they’re talking about.' So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next.”