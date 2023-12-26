Christmas with the Smiths! Will, Jada, and the kids pose in ugly sweaters

Christmas is officially over, and millions celebrated the holiday with their families. Celebrities love sharing special memories with their fans, and this year, the Smith family got silly. On Christmas Eve, Will Smith shared a gallery of photos with his spunky family wearing ugly Christmas Sweaters. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star even wore a white wig.



Will and Jada Pinkett Smith share childrenTrey, 31, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23. The host’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, was also there for the fun. They all posed in the silly sweaters and accessories with smiles. It’s hard to choose which sweater was the best, but Willow’s with her dad’s face was pretty epic.

The Smith family made headlines this year with the release of Jada’s memoir, “Worthy.” The book and press tour leading up to its release left many shocked and confused, with revelations that she and will have been separated since 2016 but have not filed for divorce. She also shared information about her relationship with Tupac and alleged Chris Rock asked her out on a date amid rumors they were divorcing.



Whenever Will or Jada shares photos as a family, there are hundreds of comments about the situation. “Ain’t no way yall acting like nothing happened,” reads the top liked comment on Will’s post. “Will, blink twice in case you need help to get out of there…” reads another.

But regardless of what’s happening in the Smith home, it’s clear that family is their main priority, which has gotten fans to accept what they don’t understand. “You know what? I don’t even care anymore 😂 Merry Christmas Will,” and “People can talk all they want, but your family still pulls together. I love that. Merry Christmas!” Read some of the more positive comments on his page.