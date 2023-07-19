Nadia Ferreira jokes about sleepless nights after welcoming her first child with Marc Anthony

Nadia Ferreira welcomed her baby a month ago, and she is getting used to her new life. Last Sunday she attended Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut with Marc Anthony, and while she looked fresh faced, sleeping has not come easy with the newborn. The model shared a funny video on her social media quipping about the sleepless nights she has with thanks to baby Muñiz Ferreira.

Marc and Nadia announced the birth of their baby in June with this photo



The Paraguayan beauty shared the video around 3am, giving a glimps into her late night. "What sleep feels like as a new mom," the video says, showing a woman laying down and immediately getting back up. “Mood,” the new mom wrote with a 100% and laughing crying emoji.



The initial months might be challenging, but hopefully the baby will adjust to a sleep routine until they eventually sleep through the night. It may still take a few more months for both mother and child to achieve that developmental milestone, but in the meantime, Ferreira can approach it with a sense of humor.

Marc y Nadia con Messi y Beckham el pasado fin de semana



Although she is focused on taking care of her baby, over the weekend, she accompanied Anthony to Messi’s debut at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Additionally, little by little, she is making a comeback on social media. Last week, she shared a selfie showcasing her radiant complexion and gave a glimpse of her baby’s little feet.





The post touched the hearts of social media users since it is the proud mother’s first publication after announcing the news of her baby’s birth. Up to this point, neither Marc nor Nadia have confirmed the gender of their first child together, nor have they revealed the name. Nevertheless, some media outlets speculate that it is a boy.



Nadia Ferreira shared a new look at their babies feet

Anthony, is the proud biological father of six children from different relationships. His firstborn, Arianna, is from his previous relationship with Debbie Rosado. From his first marriage to Dayanara Torres, Marc has two sons, Cristian and Ryan. Then he shares twins, Max and Emme, from his former marriage to Jennifer Lopez.