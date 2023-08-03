Anitta curses in Portuguese as she eats hot wings

Anitta wasn’t ready for the heat on the new Hot Ones episode. The Brazilian performer bravely took on the Wings of Death challenge, eating progressively hotter wings while revealing that the occasion was her first time eating hot sauce. As she ate more and more wings, she began to curse in Portuguese, unable to control herself. Still, she gamely answered all questions and shared multiple hilarious stories.

Anitta began the episode excited, sharing that her dad was prepared to take her to the doctor after the episode concluded. While the first wings were fine, by the halfway mark of the clip, she began yelling about how spicy the sauce was.

When eating the hottest sauce of the challenge, aptly called “Da Bomb,” Anitta said that she was gonna take it home. “I’m gonna walk with this,” she said, holding the bottle up. “To protect myself. Who needs a gun? Nobody if you have this,” she said. “Throw it into somebody’s face.” She then held up the bottle to the host in a mock challenge. “Say something,” she said.

When asked if there was anything positive about eating hot wings, Anitta had a concise answer. “Nothing,” she said, making the room laugh. “I just think it’s good to see people’s reaction to torture.”

Earlier this year, Anitta dropped a new song called “Funk Wave,” marking her first song with Republic Records.

“All the music I’ve been making for the past year is music I’m so proud of,” she said in a statement. “It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and raised doing. It’s home to me. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and leading with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”

