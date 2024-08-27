Ivanka Trump wears a white dress for Miami boat ride with her family

Ivanka Trump spent her weekend by the water. The daughter of Donald Trump was photographed in a white dress as she enjoyed her Sunday alongside her family doing one of the coolest activities available in Miami Beach: going for a boat ride.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Photographers captured Ivanka and her family aboard the boat, with them all laughing and having a good time together as they practiced different water sports and activities.

Photos showed Ivanka and Jared having fun as they enjoyed the sun, with Ivanka wearing a white dress, a hat, and some sunglasses. Jared wore some navy briefs and was seen spending some time with his children.

One photo showed Ivanka laughing as she cheered her daughter Arabella on. The image shows Arabella in a white bathing suit as she's in the water, aboard a float. Ivanka can be seen from the boat, looking at her daughter as she laughs encouragingly.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka and her daughter Arabella

Ivanka's friendship with Kim Kardashian

Earlier this month, Ivanka was photographed spending time with her close friend Kim Kardashian. Paparazzi captured the two grabbing some dinner at Nobu, the popular restaurant and celebrity hotspot in Malibu. The two were joined by Jared Kushner and enjoyed an intimate dinner that sparked some curiosity from onlookers, who were surprised at their friendly meet-up.

Over the past, Kim and Ivanka have been photographed doing various things together, including attending Kim's notorious birthday party. The event was organized by Khloe Kardashian and hosted in Funke, the celebrity hotspot in Beverly Hills. Photos captured showed Kim and Ivanka sitting next to each other, demonstrating that the friendship is strong and that Kim considers her one of her closest friends.

Kim shared some of her birthday celebration photos on social media. "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends!" she wrote in an Instagram post.

On Ivanka's birthday, Kim also celebrated the occasion, sharing a post and calling Ivanka "the most thoughtful sweetest soul."