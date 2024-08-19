Ivanka Trump is all smiles with Jared Kushner and her son at Mets game in NYC

Ivanka Trump is focusing on spending quality time with her family. The former first daughter is known for documenting the special moments with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

This time Ivanka was seen enjoying the Mets game in New York City. She took to social media to share some photos with her family, seemingly enjoying their time at the Citi Field stadium.



© Instagram Ivanka was all smiles with her husband and her son watching the game. Joseph sported an orange jersey and a hat to show support for the team, while Ivanka wore an off-white vest and white shorts. Jared wore a blue long-sleeve t-shirt and matching blue shorts.

© Instagram Ivanka showed she is a proud mom, asking player Francisco Lindor to pose for a photo with her son. Joseph was also gifted a baseball ball and seemed to be enjoying his time on the field.

© Instagram The family posed for a group photo at the stadium. This is not the first time they have enjoyed a game, as they have previously shown their support for the team, wearing head-to-toe Mets attire.