Kanye West and Bianca Censori spotted at Donald Trump's rally in Los Angeles

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted making a surprise appearance at Donald Trump's rally in Los Angeles. The celebrity couple has been spending a lot of time in California after traveling around the world.

The pair have been photographed spending quality time, going on romantic outings. Bianca has also been seen with Kanye's kids, including North, who seems to have a good relationship with the Australian architect.

This time the couple was spotted in Beverly Hills apparently showing support for Trump. Kanye was filmed by fans arriving in his Tesla Cybertruck, with one video going viral on Tiktok, which shows a group of people approaching the vehicle and realizing the rapper is driving.

"Oh, it's Kanye! What the hell?" one person says in the clip. "We love you, Kanye!" someone else says. Meanwhile, Bianca can be seen sitting in the passenger seat. The rapper says something to the Trump supporters but his words can not be heard in the video.

Kanye has yet to comment on his support for either of the presidential candidates this year, but he previously showed his support for Trump. He also visited the White House in 2018 to discuss prison reform and other issues with the former president.

Back in 2018, the rapper and the politician shared a sweet moment after having a conversation. They also shared a hug at the time, with Kanye sporting merch from his campaign. The musician went on to say he would vote for Trump in the 2020 election, but he has yet to say anything about the 2024 presidential campaign.

