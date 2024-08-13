Bianca Censori's sister adopts her racy style for Kanye West's listening party

People may have been judging Bianca Censori when she started running around the town wearing underwear as outerwear, but it's hard to deny she started a panty parade!

© GrosbyGroup

For the last year, we've seen we've seen them on runways and the streets, and at Kanye West's Vultures 2 listening party, she rocked the risque look with her little sister Angelina. While Bianca was reportedly "banned" from using social media by Ye, her little sister Angelina is still active on Instagram. On Monday, she shared an edgy snap posing with her big sister wearing white miu miu panties, a white t-shirt, and what looks like black rubber boots.

Biana wore an edgy design that had Ye written all over it. She wore a ripped micro dress with a peekaboo skirt that showed off her behind. The Yeezy architect wore her hair sleeked back with kitten heels.

It's a rare social media moment for Bianca since Ye deleted his Instagram account. She was his main muse on his profile, and he would often share pictures of her in edgy looks. The architect used to have a social media account, but it was reported in June by DailyMail, that the rapper told her to get off of it. “Bianca has always had social media, and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” an source told the outlet. “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

As for her sister Angelina's appearance at Yeezy's show, it's interesting when it comes to concerns about Bianca. She has made headlines in the past with reports that her family and close friends are concerned that she is being controlled by the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

There were reports in March that her dad demanded she fly back to her native Australia with Ye to address concerns about her outfits. Her mom reportedly came to Los Angeles to try to get through to her before that, per Page Six. Hopefully, things got squared away between them because they probably won't be too happy to see they have another daughter in the Yeezy mix.