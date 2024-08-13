Malia Obama, Bianca Censori, and more celebs recently spotted at the iconic Chateau Marmont

The Chateau Marmont is an emblematic Hollywood location. Located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, the hotel is one of the most popular destinations for celebrities, hosting them for short or long stays, whether they're seeking to escape the media presence or to simply move to a different kind of location where they can complete some passion projects. The Chateau is the rare location that has remained relevant with the passage of time. Completed in 1929, the hotel has been a home to old Hollywood celebrities to contemporary international stars. Scroll down to have a look at some of the celebrities that have frequented the space over the past months.

© GrosbyGroup Malia Obama In late July, Malia was photographed having some fun with friends at the Chateau Marmont. She wore a cool and edgy outfit made up of a floral skirt and a red top. She wore her hair in braids and shielded her eyes from the camera.

© The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Grif Bianca Censori and Kanye West Bianca Censori and Kanye West are regular guests at the Chateau Marmont. Recently she made headlines since the hotel enforces a business casual dress code that she disregarded while wearing a mico bikini top.

© John Shearer Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus seems to be a fan of the Chateau Marmont's ambiance. The singer has performed several times there, most recently, teaming up with Gucci for a poolside summer party. The guest list was stacked, including names like Salma Hayek, Finneas, Law Roach, and more.

© Eric Charbonneau Britney Spears Britney Spears and her rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz were spotted at the Marmont in May of this year. According to a TMZ report, the two got involved in a fight that resulted in a phone call to the ambulance.