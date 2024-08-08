What Kim Kardashian really thinks about Bianca Censori's relationship with Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in November 2022. The reality star and the rapper ended their marriage after filing for divorce in February 2021. The pair moved on with their lives after calling it quits, with Kanye making his romance with Bianca Censori official and getting married to the Australian architect in December 2022.

Many have wondered about Bianca's relationship with Kim, as the former couple continue to co-parent, and she has spent quality time with their kids since their divorce. Bianca and Kim were even spotted together one time, standing next to each other during one of Kanye's listening parties, proving that they keep it amicable.

© GettyImages Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Milan Fashion Week

Now, a new report indicates that there is no bad blood between the businesswoman and the Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy. As reported by Ok Magazine, Kim feels a lot of "compassion" for Bianca. She has been seen multiple times with 11-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 5-year-old Psalm.

An insider shared what Kim apparently thinks of the marriage; "She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked," the source said, adding that she "can only imagine" how "the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle" the rapper "can offer.

© GettyImages

The insider also talked about the controversial looks worn by Bianca, claiming that they have been Kanye's idea. "Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her," the publication reported in September 2023.

