Why Bianca Censori is ‘hesitant’ of introducing Kanye West to her dad: What does her mom think?

Bianca Censori has been slowly introducing her husband Kanye West to her family. The Australian architect was recently spotted hanging out with her mom in Los Angeles, despite earlier reports about her family being “concerned” about her relationship with the rapper, and her latest revealing ensembles.

The rumored family drama started last year after Bianca made headlines for her controversial outfits and outings with Kanye West, but following her reunion with her mom Alexandra Censori in Los Angeles, where the pair were photographed walking around the city and having dinner together, many believe that she supports her lifestyle and marriage with Kanye.

When it comes to her dad Leo Censori, Bianca has yet to introduce her husband, but it seems this is happening very soon, as reported by Daily Mail. A close source revealed to the publication that Leo has requested to meet Kanye in Australia, but apparently, Bianca is not entirely happy about the idea.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” the insider revealed, adding that “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

©GrosbyGroup



Bianca Censori and Alexandra Censori

The source also shared what Bianca’s dad thought of the latest visit of her mom Alexandra. “Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing,” the insider said, referring to Bianca’s fashion choices.

©GrosbyGroup



Bianca Censori and Alexandra Censori in Los Angeles

“Alexandra wanted to do this alone and her dad was under the impression that she was going to speak to her about how she is presenting herself,” the source said. “She was so caught up in the attention and fame of it all that she became slightly intimidated by Kanye’s influence.”

Bianca visited her family and friends in Australia at the end of 2023, following reports of concern about her relationship: “Bianca has talked to her family and she has told her friends the same thing since she was last back home, namely that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control,” the Daily Mail reported.