Bianca Censori steps out in metallic bodysuit in latest outing with Kanye West and his kids

Bianca Censori is making headlines once again for her latest fashion moment. The Australian architect stepped out with her husband Kanye West, and his four kids, and were photographed enjoying dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu.

Bianca wore a futuristic look, including a metallic bodysuit and strappy heels. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy showed off her figure with a skintight ensemble and styled her short hair in a slicked-back hairstyle.

Bianca Censori’s latest fashion moments in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, Kanye wore an all-black look, including a bomber jacket and wide-leg trousers. The rapper wore black boots and dark sunglasses, while his kids wore colorful ensembles. The group enjoyed dinner and headed to the movies to continue their fun family day.

The celebrity couple have been enjoying their time in Los Angeles, with the rapper sharing quality time with his kids, and even with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was seen sitting next to Bianca during a listening party, with their kids in attendance.

Bianca and Kanye continue to enjoy their time in LA during recent outings

The Kardashian-Jenner family enjoyed Easter with an incredible party, joined by their closest friends and family members. The famous sisters shared photos and videos of their fun moments on social media, showing their holiday celebration and the over-the-top decorations.

The celebrity couple have been making headlines for their fashion choices

Bianca and Kanye are rumored to be preparing for an important meeting with Bianca’s dad, Leo Censori. The couple are reportedly going to Australia soon, with a close source revealing to Daily Mail that she is hesitant about their encounter.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” the insider revealed, adding that “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”