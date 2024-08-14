Kim Kardashian dines with best friend Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Malibu

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted dining at Nobu Malibu, one of the trendiest hotspots in Los Angeles. One of her best friends, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, known for their high-profile political and social circles, joined her for the evening. The trio enjoyed an intimate dinner, raising curiosity among onlookers.

© The Grosby Group Kim Kardashian has dinner with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu.

Kim, always a style icon, kept it sleek and minimal with a black ensemble, pairing it with her signature glam look.

Ivanka Trump, not one to be outshined, opted for a shimmering, elegant dress that was ideally suited for the upscale environment of Nobu. Jared Kushner, as always, maintained his composed and understated style, letting the evening's ambiance do the talking.

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump's friendship

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump's friendship has long been a subject of interest. Over the years, they've shared a connection that extends beyond their public personas. Both women have successfully transitioned from their famous family backgrounds into influential businesswomen in their own right.

They've also found common ground in philanthropy, particularly around issues such as criminal justice reform, where Kim has taken a prominent role. During her time as a senior advisor in the White House, Ivanka also worked on similar issues, leading to a natural alignment in their interests.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian(C), Ivanka Trump(R) and Jared Kushner applaud as US President Donald Trump speaks about second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019.

They've supported each other at various public events and private gatherings, such as Kim's recent birthday dinner. Kardashian's 43rd birthday celebration on “The Kardashians” introduced viewers to her latest “ride-or-die” besties, Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sánchez. The party, organized by her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, took place at Funke in Beverly Hills and highlighted the growing bond between Kim and her new friends.

The 42-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump was seated in a prime position next to Kim on her right-hand side, indicating her proximity and importance in Kim’s life. Sánchez was also strategically placed two seats down from Ivanka, further underlining her significance. On Kim’s left was Allison Statter, a lifelong friend whom Kim affectionately calls a “lifer,” showcasing the harmonious blend of old and new relationships in her inner circle.

The seating arrangement at the restaurant clearly showed the dynamics within Kim’s circle of friends. Ivanka and Lauren’s prominent positions indicated their quick rise to the top tier of Kim’s friends. This finding was especially noteworthy given the diverse backgrounds of both women. Ivanka, with her political connections and business acumen, and Lauren, with her career in media and connection to one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, bring a wide range of perspectives and experiences to Kim’s life.