Ivanka Trump looks preppy and chic in Miami with a large hat

Ivanka Trump loves a big hat. On Sunday, she was spotted enjoying a relaxing day of fishing with her son and neighborhood friends in Miami. The former White House senior rocked a chambray mini dress with blue and white striped lace-up espadrilles.

The daughter of Donald Trump, who was recently raided by the FBI, seemed happy to be outside, staying hydrated with sparkling water. Her oldest son, Joseph,8, appeared to be on a play date, while Arabella, 11, and Theodore,6, were not present.



Her outing came ahead of the release of her husband Jared Kushner’s new White House memoir, which was released today. “I love my husband’s amazing new book, and I know that you will too!” She wrote in the caption of an Instagram post last week.



While her father has been making headlines, Ivanka lost her mother, Ivana on July 14th. Following her death, the 40-year-old shared a gallery of photos with a touching caption. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny,” she wrote in the caption. “She modeled strength, tenacity, and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”