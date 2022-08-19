Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump restarted their romance while on lunch with Bono

Jared Kushner’s awaited book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” is released this month. It shows some of his memories and experiences while in the White House, as one of Donald Trump’s senior advisors.

Aside from providing an account of his time in office, the memoir also shares some details on Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s relationship, including an account of the couple’s break-up and how a lunch with Bono was key in helping them get back together.

©GettyImages



Kushner and Trump at a ceremony in the White House.

The New York Times published a review of the memoir, including an excerpt of the moment when Kusher broke up with Trump due to religious differences. While at Rupert Murdoch’s yacht, his wife, Wendy Murdoch, played a key role in reuniting Kushner and Trump.

“On that Sunday, we were having lunch at Bono’s house in the town of Eze on the French Riviera, when Rupert stepped out to take a call. He came back and whispered in my ear, “They blinked, they agreed to our terms, we have The Wall Street Journal.” After lunch, Billy Joel, who had also been with us on the boat, played the piano while Bono sang with the Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof,” wrote Kusher, populating the scene with a variety of A-listers.

Kushner’s memoir also explores different personal topics, including his cancer diagnosis and treatment, which he kept secret throughout his time in the White House. “On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One,” wrote Kushner. He initially kept his diagnosis a secret from his wife and his father-in-law, Donald Trump, and that his disease was diagnosed in October 2019, as he was in the midst of a trade deal with China.

©GettyImages



Kushner while on a trip to Israel.

Kushner was scheduled to have his surgery on the Friday before Thanksgiving, and kept the information a secret, only revealing it to a short amount of people, including his wife and some of his assistants. “The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked.”

“How do you know about it?” asked Kushner.

“I’m the president,” said Trump. “I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.”

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” will be published on August 23rd.