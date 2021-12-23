Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share some PDA on the beach in the Miami

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner hit the beach in Miami on Sunday and couldn’t help but smooch in front of the paparazzi. Ivanka wore a stylish light blue swimsuit with a matching sarong while Jared showed off his 6 pack in short green swim trunks.



Ivanka is of course Donald Trump‘s daughter and Jared served as his senior adviser while he was in office. Along for the trip were their boys, 8-year-old Joseph and 5-year-old Theodore who brought boogie boards to hit the waves and tossed around a football with dad. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter Arabella was not seen with the family.

Ivanka and Jared were both wearing Kabbalah red string bracelets, which are worn to ward off misfortune brought about by the “evil eye.” The Kabbalah forms the founding of mystical religious interpretations within Judaism, which Ivanka converted to so they could be together.

Ivanka and Jared met when they were both 25 at a networking lunch arranged by a commercial real estate broker and another friend of Donald in 2007. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Ivanka told Vogue in 2015. “Whenever we see them we’re like, The best deal we ever made!”

The couple did however split briefly in 2008 due to religion. Jared was raised to be orthodox Jewish by his parents and they broke up over religious differences. But they rekindled their romance and Ivanka converted to Judaism so they could get officially engaged.