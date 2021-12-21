Joe Biden welcomes Commander the German Shepherd puppy to the White House

The White House has just gotten a lot cuter. On Monday President Joe Biden took to Twitter to introduce Commander, an adorable German Shepherd puppy. “Welcome to the White House, Commander,” he wrote along with a photo of the puppy running happily with a ball in his mouth.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

He may be a puppy but the “newest Biden” already looks well trained. The 79-year-old shared a video montage of Commander clips as he played fetch with the puppy and made him sit. There is also a video of him and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walking their new dog son into the White House on a leash. “Meet the newest Biden,” Joe captioned the clip.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021



Donald Trump was the first US Leader in 118 years to not have a dog in the White House and when the Bidens moved in in January they brought their two German Shepherds Champ and Major. It was not only the first time in four years that the position of First Dog of the United States was filled, but it also marked the first time a rescue dog had the title. The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018 and they shared the title of FDOTUS until Champ passed away this year in June.