Olivia Rodrigo says President Joe Biden gave her a shoehorn when she visited the white house

It’s always nice to leave with souvenirs when you visit someplace new. While you usually wouldn‘t think about taking a shoehorn home, President Joe Biden thought Olivia Rodrigo might appreciate one. The singer appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday and revealed when she visited the White House Biden sent her home with a few gifts. According to the star, he gave her some M&Ms, a pair of black aviator Ray-Bans in the style he wears, and a shoehorn. “Which was strange,“ Rodrigo said.

Biden went for the element of surprise and left the shoehorn in a bag. “I didn‘t see it when he gave it to me it was, like, in a bag,“ Rodrigo told Kimmel. “But I like opened it up and I was like ‘Oh, that‘s so cool.” Thankfully the shoehorn has the presidential emblem on it so people have to believe Rodrigo when she tells them the bonkers story. “Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is,” Kimmel quipped. “He’s giving out shoehorns.”

While the care package is different, it‘s a pretty epic story and Rodrigo was appreciative of the experience saying it was “such an honor.” She also admitted to being scared she would break something priceless. “I walked in there and there‘s all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner on and all of this crazy stuff,” she said. “I was just scared that I was going to sneeze and break such a priceless artifact. It was crazy. But, walked out, didn’t break anything.”

Rodrigo visited the white house in July to urge young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” Rodrigo said from the White House press briefing room podium.

The Drivers License singer continued, “I‘m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”