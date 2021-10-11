Joe and Jill Biden attend nephew Cuffe Owens and former Real Housewife Meghan King’s wedding

It’s wedding season and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took some time away from the White House to watch Cuffe Owen’s and Meghan O’ Toole King tie the knot. Cuffe is the son of Joe sister Valerie Owens and King is a former cast member of the Real Housewives of OC. The happy couple had a small wedding with 50 of their family members and closest friends in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and the White House confirmed the Biden’s attendance. Photos were later taken of the Bidens returning to the White House with granddaughter Naomi Biden in their formal wear.

King talked to Brides about their whirlwind relationship and how everything changed when they found each other on a dating app. Cuffe is an attorney and partner with Los Angeles entertainment firm Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson, per Variety. The 42-year-old has stayed out of the public eye so he may need some time adjusting to all the attention. Cuffe and King met on a dating app and fell in love quickly. “We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” King told Brides. “By the time that calls ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

©Brides Jeremey Fraser





They set the date for Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary, October 11 and she told the outlet they, “both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it.” The wedding was at Cuffe‘s family home and was fully planned by his mother, Valerie, and his sisters Missy and Casey. Considering Valerie advised her brother’s 2020 presidential campaign, it’s no surprise they got the wedding planned so quickly.

King has three children from her marriage to Jim Edmonds, which ended in 2009: daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3. They all looked happy to be a new family in photos published by Brides. “We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl!” King told Brides.