First Lady Dr. Jill Biden travels to Africa with granddaughter Naomi Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was accompanied by her granddaughter Naomi Biden on her visit to Africa. President Joe Biden’s wife and eldest grandchild arrived on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The trip marks Dr. Biden’s sixth visit to Africa, but her first as first lady.

©TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images



The first lady and Naomi arrived in Africa on Feb. 22

“I’ve always believed that supporting women and youth across the world is critical to our common future, with education, health, and empowerment at the heart of it all,” the first lady tweeted prior to her arrival.

“My trip begins in Namibia, where a vibrant and engaged youth drive a young and strong democracy. Then in Kenya, I will hear from those affected by the ongoing historic drought and food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the ripple effects of Russia’s assault on Ukraine,” she added. “Our world is connected — what happens oceans away, affects us all. We will honor our shared democratic values, and reaffirm our commitment to the futures of Namibia and Kenya.”

©TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images



Naomi is President Joe Biden’s eldest grandchild

Naomi was seen sporting white sunglasses and wearing a black dress as she and the first lady arrived at the airport in Windhoek on Feb. 22. Naomi, who is the daughter of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, married her husband Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House last November.

Naomi revealed in a previous interview with Vogue that the first lady, who is known as nana to her grandchildren, was “super involved” in the wedding planning. She also shared that the first lady has “taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner.”