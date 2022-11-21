President Joe Biden has celebration of own following granddaughter’s wedding©Getty Images
President Joe Biden has celebration of his own following granddaughter’s wedding

Naomi Biden got married at the White House on Nov. 19

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

There was a lot to celebrate over the weekend at the White House! The day after President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden tied the knot on the South Lawn of the White House, the commander-in-chief turned 80 years old.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, 71, shared a sweet photo of her husband blowing out a candle on his cake, while surrounded by family, including eldest grandchild Naomi, 28, and her husband Peter Neal.


“A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake!” the first lady wrote alongside the image.

The day before his birthday, the president and first lady hosted Naomi’s wedding at the White House. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in front of approximately 250 guests, per the White House.


“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” the president and first lady said in a statement shared by the White House. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The bride, daughter of Hunter Biden and his former wife Kathleen Buhle, looked stunning for her big day wearing a long-sleeve gown by Ralph Lauren. The first couple took to their respective social media accounts to share a photo of themselves with the newlyweds, writing, “Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you.”

