The Bidens celebrate marriage equality act with special performances and rainbow lights

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are celebrating the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act into law, following the special performance of Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith at the White House, projecting rainbow colored lights during the ceremony.

The historic bill was signed and put into law on Tuesday, protecting same-sex and interracial marriage rights at the federal level. Many special guests attended the ceremony that took place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.

“Love, forever more,” the First Lady wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the rainbow lights. “For once, our families - mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors - we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated and because now we are allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love,” Cindy Lauper stated.

She continued, “Bless Joe Biden and all the people who worked on this for allowing people not to worry, and their children not to worry, about their future.” The iconic singer took this as the perfect opportunity to sing her 1986 hit song ‘True Colors.’

Sam Smith performed his 2014 song ‘Stay With Me,’ and many other LGBTQ anthems were played throughout the evening, including Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way.’ Online users praised President Biden for passing the bill, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and their team .

“Thanks so much to you and your husband!” one person wrote under Dr. Jill Biden’s post, while someone else commented, “Thank you all who supported this bill, and as importantly, thank you to everyone in this world who understands we need to be who we are, love who we love, and hold the same good and kind value.”