President Joe Biden accepts role Donald Trump and Barack Obama have previously held

President Joe Biden has joined the list of US presidents and other world leaders who have held the position of Honorary Chairman of the Presidents Cup. It was announced on Monday, Aug. 15 that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s husband had accepted the role for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

“We are thankful for President Biden’s acceptance of our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2022 Presidents Cup with the event’s return to the United States,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release.

“The Presidents Cup has a long-standing tradition of hosting world leaders, spanning several decades and many countries across all party lines, and the addition of President Biden to that list of men and women will help promote and grow the event worldwide and further our efforts in unifying people through the game of golf,” Jay added.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton (pictured at the golf competition in 2017) have all served as Honorary Chairman

Since the Presidents Cup first began in 1994, the position of Honorary Chairman has been held by six other US presidents: President Donald Trump (2017), President Barack Obama (2013 and 2009), President George W. Bush (2005), President Bill Clinton (2000), President George H.W. Bush (1996) and President Gerald R. Ford (1994).

The biennial golf event, features 12 golfers from the United States on one team and 12 golfers from around the world, excluding Europe, on another. The last Presidents Cup was held in 2019 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia with then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison serving as Honorary Chairman. This year’s competition is returning to the states with Davis Love III as captain of the US Team. The 14th Presidents Cup is scheduled to take place for the first time at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25.