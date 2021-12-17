Melania Trump steps out in Florida for a ‘Christmas visit’

Melania Trump is making sure service members are remembered this holiday season. The former first lady paid a special visit on Thursday morning to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Florida. Sharing photos on Friday from the outing, Melania wrote: “Wonderful Christmas visit with members of the U.S. Coast Guard. Thank you for everything you do to protect our country!”

“Remember to say a special prayer for our great service members who are away from loved ones during the holiday,” she continued.

The former first lady spent time with members of the station on Dec. 16 and toured the coast on board a rescue vessel. Melania spread holiday cheer wishing members of the Coast Guard a merry Christmas with cookies and cards. “﻿The cards and cookies were appreciated,” the U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet wrote on Facebook. They also thanked the mom of one for her “kind words.”

Former President Donald Trump’s wife was dressed in a chic nautical outfit for the visit. Melania stepped out wearing navy trousers, a striped top, white blazer, flats and sunglasses.