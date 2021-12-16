Melania Trump announces new venture

Melania Trump has launched a new venture selling NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The office of the former first lady announced on Thursday that NFTs will be released “in regular intervals exclusively” on MelaniaTrump.com.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Melania, who rolled out her Be Best initiative in 2018, said in a statement.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community,” she added.

On her personal Twitter, Barron Trump’s mother expressed her excitement over her new venture, tweeting that it “combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT.”

The former first lady’s first NFT titled “Melania’s Vision” by Marc-Antoine Coulon is now available to purchase through Dec. 31. The digital watercolor artwork “embodies Melania Trump’s cobalt blue eyes” and even comes with a recorded message of hope from former President Donald Trump’s wife.

A “one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance” is scheduled to take place in next month, which will include “digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a kind accessory.”

According to Melania’s office, a portion of the proceeds from the NFT collection “will assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.”