Amal Clooney turns heads in mermaid inspired look during latest Venice outing [PHOTOS]

Amal Clooney is stepping out in another stunning ensemble following her latest appearance at the Venice Beach Festival. The barrister has been having the time of her life while accompanying her husband George Clooney for the premiere of his movie 'Wolfs' alongside Brad Pitt.

Amal walked hand in hand with her husband on the red carpet, showing off her jaw-dropping yellow gown paired with diamond jewelry. The celebrity couple looked happier than ever and were accompanied by Brad and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

© Grosby Group Amal was accompanied by her team as she made her way to the Cartier private party in Venice. The human rights lawyer wore a head-turning look which consisted of a mermaid-inspired custom Bach Mai gown paired with a matching bag.



© Grosby Group The dreamy strapless dress featured a blue bodice and a white skirt with shimmery fringe detailing at the bottom in shades of aquamarine and purple. Amal was all smiles wearing matching purple earrings.



© Grosby Group She completed the stunning ensemble by styling her hair in loose waves and rocking a glamorous makeup look.