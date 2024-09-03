Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with fiery bikini photo session

Salma Hayekcelebrated her 58th birthday On September 2 in style by sharing a series of captivating snaps on her social media. The Mexican actress wowed her followers with her impeccable bikini poses, showcasing her timeless beauty. With over 50 films to her credit and an Oscar nomination, she continues to be admired as one of the most remarkable women in the world.
To celebrate another year, she posted several bikini photos on her Instagram profile, expressing gratitude and clarifying she still looks this good. Salma Hayek, who is also a producer, is married to Francois-Henri Pinault. "Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉P.s none of these are throwbacks," she wrote alongside the snapshots, which have left her followers speechless.
Fans flooded the comments section, praising the star: "The sexiest woman in the world," one person wrote with another adding, "How is it possible that she is about to turn 60?" A third chimed in writing: "That moment when you realize that your childhood crush has not aged a single day."
At the event, Salma sported various bikinis and bathing suits. The initial image features her in a vibrant Missoni swimsuit. The actress then opted for a red bikini, complemented by a swimsuit cover-up and sunglasses.
The photos were captured in Ibiza, one of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. This is the place where Salma spent her summer vacation. On August 25, the celebrity posted impressive photos wearing a yellow bikini while on a luxurious yacht.
One of the initial well-wishers for Salma Hayek's birthday was Mathilde Pinault, the actress's stepdaughter. Their strong and affectionate relationship has grown, marked by mutual love and respect. Utilizing her social connections, Mathilde, also known as 'Tildie,' shared a photo featuring herself with the renowned actress and Bu Cuarón, the eldest daughter of acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. Alongside the picture, the heiress of the Pinault dynasty added a couple of emojis - one heart-shaped and the other depicting a birthday cake.
Despite not explicitly mentioning her, an endearing image demonstrates the strong bond between Salma and 'Tildie.' In another recent photo shared by Francois-Henri Pinault's daughter, Salma is seen holding her daughter Valentina Paloma, who is enjoying an ice cream. At the same time, Mathilde stands alongside also with an ice cream.