Salma Hayek sizzles in Ibiza, flaunting her curves in a bold yellow bikini

With a few weeks of summer still left, many celebrities are making the most of the season, and Salma Hayek is no exception. Recently, she’s been soaking up the sun, sea, and sand in Ibiza, Spain—a top summer destination. Over the weekend, the Oscar-nominated actress gave us a glimpse of her sun-soaked getaway, sharing photos that highlight how fabulous she’s feeling, personally and physically.

© IG: @salmahayek Salma Hayek showed off her great bikini body from Ibiza

Salma took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photos, posing on a yacht in a bold yellow bikini accentuating her famous curves. But that’s not all—the Oscar nominated actress for her role in Frida, also embraced her natural beauty by proudly showing off her silver strands. “Yellow bikini + white hair = perfect combination,” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Salma has treated us to a glimpse of her Ibiza vacation. Just last week, she shared another bikini moment in a purple bikini paired with a multicolored striped sarong. She completed the look with her natural waves flowing freely. “Bad hair day or free hair day?” she playfully asked in the caption, once again celebrating her natural beauty.

Salma embraces her sensuality

Salma Hayek has come to appreciate every aspect of herself, both inside and out. Having overcome insecurities, she now confidently embraces her sensuality, proving that age is no barrier to feeling sexy.

“Don’t think that just because you get older, you lose your sexiness,” Salma shared in an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca earlier this year during the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. “Sensuality is a part of being human that can evolve in many ways. It’s an energy we shouldn’t lose—on the contrary, it’s essential,” she added.

