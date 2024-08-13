Salma Hayek's sweet birthday tribute to Antonio Banderas: 'Mi querido amigo'

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas continue to have one of the strongest friendships in Hollywood. The two stars have built successful careers throughout their journeys in the entertainment industry and have supported each other from day one.

The Mexican icon and the Spanish star have worked together multiple times, and Salma is always sharing how proud she is of Antonio. Most recently, she posted a sweet birthday tribute, looking back on their first movie together 'Desperado.'

Salma shared a series of photos from the 1995 movie, and one of their photos attending the Golden Globes. Happy birthday Antonio Banderas Much love my dear friend, she wrote, adding, Feliz cumpleaños con mucho cariño, mi querido amigo."

© Archive Photos Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek in a scene from the film 'Desperado', 1995.

Fans of the pair praised them for their friendship in the comments. "The two hottest actors with the hottest accents," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Am I the only one who is upset they never got married."

Apart from 'Desperado' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico' the pair also worked together on the fan-favorite animated movie 'Puss in Boots.' "Antonio Banderas is so wonderful in this role. He was born to play this cat," Salma said when promoting the film.

"We’ve been working together for a long time, and we’ve done many movies together. It’s always a pleasure and a joy. He is so much this character and I know him so well by now that when I was doing the recordings even though he was not in the room, I sort of could hear him like a ghost saying the other lines. I could know exactly what that cat would sound like if he was saying those lines," she said in 2011 during a press conference.

