Salma Hayek shares a fun look at her luxurious summer in Saint Tropez

Salma Hayek is always having a good time. The Mexican actress and businesswoman, known for her great sense of humor and light-hearted approach to life, has shared a look at her summer, which seems to be going amazingly.

In an Instagram post, Hayek shared multiple photos and videos of what she's been up to. Footage shows some of the highlights of her time in Saint-Bartz, France, showing Hayek spending time with friends and family, including the French singer Louane.

Images show her and her companions eating and drinking various delicious-looking pastries and drinks, going shopping at Bottega Veneta, and some photos of gorgeous views and sunsets. In one video, a large group of friends huddle around the camera for a group photo, only to realize that the camera is taking a video instead.

"Saint-Tropez," Hayek captioned the post, adding various emojis like the French flag and a beach.

Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival

Hayek's busy summer

Last month, Hayek was one of the most notorious guests at the Paris Olympics. During the Olympics Opening Ceremony, Hayek was one of the torch bearers, proudly participating in the Olympic torch relay. Photos captured her smiling and looking triumphant in a white tracksuit on the outside of Versaille, where the ceremony was hosted.

On her social media, she shared videos and photos of herself getting ready for the big moment, including singing some of Eminem's "Lose Yourself” and showing off her skills as a gymnast as she did some handstands inside the palace. "Getting ready to participate in the Olympic torch relay in Paris! Feeling the excitement and unity the Olympics brings. Stay tuned for more photos with the torch tomorrow," she captioned the post.

The following day, Hayek shared a post revealing how much the moment meant to her. "Yesterday, I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity," she wrote. "If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way."