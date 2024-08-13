Are Camila Mendes and Ariana Greenblatt starring in a new Charli XCX music video?

Camila Mendes and Ariana Greenblatt are going strong with their friendship. The 'Barbie' actress and the 'Do Revenge' star proved to be very good friends during a recent conversation. The pair have also been spotted having fun at multiple events, most recently at New York Fashion Week, where they posed for photos together.

Ariana did a recent interview with Elle and talked about her friendship with the actress, even calling her during a segment of the interview titled 'Phoning It In.' She also called Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Maddie Ziegler, and more celebrities.

"Let's see, Cami Mendes, everybody," she said before making the call. "So, are you familiar with Charli XCX, the singer," Ariana asked Camila, before pranking her about starring in a new music video. "So, she's doing a new music video and she wants us to play sisters, but like, we're robbing a bank in Australia."

© Gilbert Flores Lili Reinhart, Ariana Greenblatt and Camila Mendes at the Giorgio Armani Mare 2024 Collection Pop Up at Little Beach House Malibu

"You want us to fly to Australia to shoot a Charli XCX music video," Camila asked surprised. "I mean, you and I are destined to play sisters at some point," the actress continued. "Ok, one more thing, I'm pranking you for an Elle video," Ariana finally reveals.

© Gilbert Flores Camila Mendes and Ariana Greenblatt at Coach RTW Fall 2024

And while the music video is not happening, the two stars still hope to be involved in a project together at some point. "Now I'm just sad that this isn't actually happening," Camila said while laughing. "I kind of got myself excited too I'm not gonna lie," Ariana agreed.

The pair ended the call by saying that despite the project being fake, they plan on writing a movie together.

