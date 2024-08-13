Diego Luna's son was not a fan of Star Wars: 'He left me by myself watching'

Diego Luna has always been a fan of Star Wars. The Hollywood star wanted his son Jeronimo to experience the franchise and decided to show him the movies, but it seems things did not go as planned, as he was not an immediate fan.

The actor, who recently talked about his Disney+show 'Andor,' which is a prequel to the 2016 movie 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' sat down to watch the franchise with his son when he was 6 years old, but it took Jeronimo some more time to enjoy the movies.

During an interview with People at the D23 Expo, Diego detailed what happened at the time. "I remember the first time I put on Star Wars for my son and clearly it was too early because he left me by myself watching the film," he said.

Diego continued; "I said, let's start with New Hope. I think he was too young to watch it, but I really wanted to share the film with my son because it's important." The actor said that he quickly noticed that Jeronimos was "just bored."

"I was with a friend of mine and we were there.... This is the moment every father is waiting for. And he lasted like 20 minutes and we watched the whole film, obviously. Years later he watched it again and liked it," he said, noting that his son is now 16.

© GettyImages Diego Luna

“There will be cool stuff,” he said about the new season. “For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special. And it’s going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that.”

