Stella Banderas is engaged to her high school sweetheart Alex Gruszynski: 'My favorite person'

Stella Banderas is sharing her happiness with the world. The 27-year-old daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith is revealing her engagement with Alex Gruszynsk. The pair rekindled their relationship in 2023 after her split from Eli Meyer.

The young model and designer has been open about her romance with Alex, previously sharing photos of their special moments on social media, and this was not the exception.

"I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her impressive diamond ring. Alex can be seen smiling in the back while the pair seem to be on a romantic picnic date.

© Grosby Group Antonio Banderas, Stella Banderas and Alex Gruszynski in Malaga, Spain.

The pair have known each other since they were kids, and Stella decided to share photos from their childhood, as well as pics from their teenage years. The couple first started dating back in 2015 but decided to call it quits in 2019.

© Instagram/StellaBanderas

Stella also shared some recent photos, including one where they can be seen sharing a passionate kiss on the subway. Friends of the couple took to social media to comment on the good news. "It’s really the best news I’ve ever heard! I love you guys so much," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "I’m dying. I love your love story!"

In February 2O23, she took to Instagram Stories to post a black and white photo with Álex, adding a heart emoji and tagging him. The pair were photographed while sharing a passionate kiss on the street, going public with their romance after reconnecting with each other.

