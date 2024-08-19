Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice' press tour looks: All of her stunning outfits so far

There is no doubt Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in the horror genre, since first embracing her Scream Queen status after starring in 'X' and finding incredible success in 'Wednesday.' Now, the 21-year-old actress is sharing her excitement for the upcoming release of the 'Beetlejuice' sequel.

The star has been promoting the movie next to her co-stars, including Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, and she has taken the time to match her stunning looks with the theme of the new installment. Here are some of her latest ensembles that pay homage to the movie.

© Grosby Group The actress wore a black-and-white pinstripe suit set for her latest outing in New York City, pairing the look with black Dolce & Gabbana Keira heels, silver diamond rings from Solo for Diamonds, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

© Grosby Group Jenna was spotted in NYC doing press for 'Beetlejuice,' wearing a black-and-white corseted top paired with a silk skirt in black and a matching blazer. The actress wore black heels and dark sunglasses to complete the look.

© GrosbyGroup The star walked the black carpet of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' in Mexico City, wearing a green strapless dress inspired by zombies, made in collaboration between her stylist, Enrique Melendez, and Saudi Arabian label Lurline.



© GrosbyGroup Jenna stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood dress from the Spring/Summer 2009 collection during her time in Mexico. The archival number included a draped off-the-shoulder neckline. Jenna paired the look with black platform Mary Janes from Steve Madden and minimal jewelry.