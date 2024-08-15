Jenna Ortega jumps on the 'demure' TikTok trend in her 'Beetlejuice 2' costume

Jenna Ortega is jumping in on the most recent TikTok trend. The actress shared a video of herself participating in the "demure" trend as she promoted her upcoming film, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

© Medios y Media Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux and Monica Belluci

The clip shows Ortega and her co-star Justin Theroux, with them sitting by a "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" blue puppet. Ortega picks up a red phone and speaks into it while Theroux fixes the puppet's hair, with both of them alternating as they recite the lines.

"You see how I did my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don't come to work with a green cut crease," she says, pointing towards the puppet.

"I don't look like a clown when I go to work, I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work."

The trend began with Jools Lebron, a TikTok influencer with over 1.4 million followers. She shared various videos where she showed some suggestions of how to be "demure" at work, all hilarious, prompting people to share their own takes on the audio. Examples include people boarding airplanes, attending a Cirque du Soleil show, and more funny scenarios.

More details about 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

The cast and crew of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" are getting ready for its awaited release, with Ortega and director Tim Burton traveling to Mexico to promote the film.

“This movie, more than an act of nostalgia, feels like a familiarly strange movie that was necessary to make in this moment," said Burton in Spanish, as reported by AZcentral.

Ortega teased a bit about her character, Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz, one of the most beloved characters of the original movie, played by Winona Ryder. While she made it clear that she felt some pressure to take on the mantle, she believed in the source material. "Lydia is such a beloved character. Being related to her, there's already some pressure. But for me, it was nice, because I think Astrid was written beautifully and in reality, it's very easy to see where she comes from," she said.