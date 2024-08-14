Jenna Ortega keeps gothic chic aesthetic alive during 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' appearance in Mexico

Jenna Ortega grew up as a child star. Still, in 2022, her life took a dramatic turn when her portrayal of Wednesday in Netflix's modern adaptation of "The Addams Family" went viral and catapulted her into international stardom. The show, which premiered in November 2022, showcased Ortega's ability to blend comedy with horror, for which she has developed a fondness.

Since then, the 21-year-old actress has continued to delve into this eerie yet humorous territory with a starring role in "Scream VI," earning her a position on the list of the new generation of "Scream Queens." Now, she's carrying the legacy with another iconic role in Tim Burton's highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice," titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." The film, which reunites much of the original cast, will premiere in grand style as the opening film at the 81st Venice Film Festival on August 28, two months ahead of Halloween 2024.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton pose during the photocall for the movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' at the Four Seasons Hotel on August 13, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega as Astrid in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

In this sequel to the Oscar-winning original, Jenna Ortega plays Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz, a character famously portrayed by Winona Ryder. Ortega's involvement in this film marks another milestone in her burgeoning career. She recently attended the film's presentation in Mexico, making a striking return to the public eye after a brief hiatus.

True to her signature gothic chic style, Ortega wowed fans and fashion critics alike with her outfit at the event. Known for blending dark, grunge-inspired pieces with elegant and delicate details, the actress donned a chiffon and tulle dress with black embroidery and metallic accents. The asymmetrical skirt and Bardot neckline showcased her flair for fashion, which she paired with towering platform shoes and luxury earrings from Anabela Chan, as informed by HOLA! Fashion.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega poses during the photocall for the movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' at Four Seasons Hotel on August 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

A Gothic Chic Icon

Ortega's fashion choices have consistently made headlines, especially since starring in "Wednesday" in 2022, where she fully embraced the gothic chic aesthetic. The actress collaborates closely with stylist Enrique Melendez. They often explore fashion archives together, breathing new life into vintage pieces. A prime example is Ortega's recent outfit in Mexico, which featured a customized version of a Vivienne Westwood dress from the Spring/Summer 2009 collection.

Originally a long gown, the dress was reimagined into a shorter version with an extended tulle ribbon detail on the shoulders, perfectly tailored to Ortega's unique style.

© Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood show part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2009 on September 29, 2008 in Paris,France. (Photo by Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images)

The Rise of Gothic Fashion

In 2022, Ortega was hailed as the "it girl" after the extraordinary success of "Wednesday," which became Netflix's highest-rated premiere. Her newfound fame led to a substantial increase in her social media following, quickly amassing nearly 30 million followers after the show's release.

This surge in popularity drew the attention of major brands like Adidas and Dior, who signed her as an ambassador. Moreover, luxury labels such as Gucci, Dion Lee, Saint Laurent, and Valentino have vied to dress her for red-carpet events.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega at Christian Dior Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at the Jardin des Tuileries on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Ortega's influence on fashion extends beyond her red carpet-appearances. She has revitalized the gothic aesthetic, giving it a more polished and sophisticated look. Her love for black, lace, sheer fabrics, and platform shoes has set new trends, with the second-hand clothing platform Depop reporting a 20% increase in searches related to "gothic clothing" or "gothicore" in 2022.

Pinterest also saw a 120% surge in searches for "gothic style" the same year, indicating a broader cultural shift towards this darkly elegant fashion.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

What's Next for Jenna Ortega?

Ortega is returning on the second season of "Wednesday," which is anticipated to release in late 2025 or early 2026. Currently, she is actively doing promotions for the upcoming film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." As one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, it promises to be another showcase for her talents—both as an actress and a fashion icon.