Jenna Ortega poses in Valentino mini-dress featuring floral nipple pasties

It’s a new fashion era for Jenna Ortega. The fan-favorite actress has been transitioning from her all-black goth looks to stunning all-white ensembles during her recent red-carpet appearances.

The 21-year-old actress was all smiles at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California, wearing an angelic white Valentino mini-dress from the Spring 2024 collection, featuring floral nipple pasties. Jenna paired the look with matching white Christian Louboutin heels, a satin ribbon choker necklace, and a pearl bracelet with matching earrings.

Jenna completed the ensemble with a long white coat, posing for the cameras on the red carpet and rocking a soft-glam makeup look, which included a soft pink lip. The actress also wore her hair in a 60s-inspired hairstyle.

While Jenna is known for her darker roles in film and television, quickly becoming a household name amongst horror fans, Jenna is showing her range with her role in ‘Miller’s Girl,’ acting alongside Martin Freeman.

Back in December Jenna stepped out in another white ensemble for the premiere of her film ‘Finestkind’ at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Jenna walked the red carpet in a chic white sheer minidress, showcasing a similar makeup look with minimal jewelry.

The star previously talked to Vogue about her personal style and recent hairstyle transformation. ”Up until then, I was really, really attached to my long hair. Changing it encouraged me to be more adventurous; to experiment and be more creative in that way,“ she revealed to the publication.