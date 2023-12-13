Jenna Ortega steps out in sheer minidress for the premiere of ‘Finestkind’

Jenna Ortega looked stylish at the premiere of her new film ‘Finestkind’ at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The 21-year-old Hollywood star posed for the cameras on the red carpet wearing an all-white ensemble, which consisted of a white sheer minidress.

The actress wore an ADEAM Floral Organza Corset Jacket for her latest outing in Los Angeles. She paired the look with white platform heels and minimal silver jewelry, including small drop earrings and a necklace. Jenna styled her hair in an updo and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a soft pink lip.

Her latest Paramount+ project “tells the story of two brothers, raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer,” and will be available on the streaming platform on Friday, December 15. Jenna is currently booked and busy with multiple projects, including the psychological thriller ‘Miller’s Girl,’ in which she stars alongside Martin Freeman.

Jenna is known for her incredible talent, and when it comes to her personal style, she is not afraid of having fun with new looks and hair transformation, as she revealed to Vogue when talking about her fan-favorite character ‘Wednesday.’

“I’ve always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself,” she said,“ she said to the publication. ”Up until then I was really, really attached to my long hair. Changing it encouraged me to be more adventurous; to experiment and be more creative in that way.“