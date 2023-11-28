Jenna Ortega is currently at the peak of her acting career, and Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the Twilight movies, believes that she would be the ideal choice to play Bella Swan. During an interview on the Watch-a-long podcast, Hardwicke said that Jacob Elordi would also be a perfect fit to play Edward Cullen.

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today,” Hardwicke said of Elordi. “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega; she’s amazing.”

©GettyImages



Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi are prospects for an unconfirmed ‘Twilight’ reboot

Hardwicke revealed that actor Lewis Tan tried to land the role of Jacob Black, famously played by Taylor Lautner. “It would’ve changed anyone’s life if they got that part,” Hardwicke added.

What is Jenna Ortega doing after the SAG-AFTRA strike?

Jenna Ortega has finally returned to the set of Beetlejuice 2 after a 118-day strike by SAG-AFTRA. The actress was seen in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, November 16, filming a few final scenes as the movie approached its end. According to the director Tim Burton, the sequel to the 1988 film, starring Michael Keaton as the title character, is “99 percent” complete.

In addition to Beetlejuice 2, Tim Burton’s smash hit Wednesday is expected to continue production and promotion after Netflix confirmed a renewal for a second season.

During an interview with The Face, Jenna explained why she likes being involved in horror films and series. “I wish people could see the other side of horror films,” she said. “We’re laughing so hard the entire time. We shot a scene with Ghostface in the last ‘Scream,’ and there was one day where we could not stop laughing.”