Jenna Ortega is back on the Beetlejuice 2 set after strike

The sequel to the 1988 film, which stars Michael Keaton as the titular character, is “99 percent” complete

By Shirley Gómez -New York

After a 118-day strike by SAG-AFTRA, Jenna Ortega finally returned to the Beetlejuice 2 set. The actress was spotted in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, November 16, shooting a few final scenes as the film prepared to wrap. The sequel to the 1988 film, which stars Michael Keaton as the titular character, is “99 percent” complete, according to director Tim Burton.

Jenna was seen sporting a colorful knit dress with biker shorts, knee-high socks, and boots. She was also riding a sleek Schwinn bike and jogging down the road in a fashionable half-up, half-down look with curtain bangs.

Jenna Ortega

In addition to Beetlejuice 2, Tim Burton’s smash hit Wednesday is expected to continue production and promotion after Netflix confirmed a renewal for a second season.

During an interview with The Face, Jenna explained why she likes being involved in horror films and series. “I wish people could see the other side of horror films,” she said. “We’re laughing so hard the entire time. We shot a scene with Ghostface in the last ‘Scream,’ and there was one day where we could not stop laughing.”

Christian Dior Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Front Row

She continued, “It’s really hard to scare me. People growing up would jump out from behind door frames, and I wouldn’t flinch.” The actress also says she loves “that stuff because it’s not real. Knock on wood; I haven’t been stabbed yet, so for me, it’s still a fun thing that I do at work, which is so awful to say. I love it when the blood comes out. I love shooting chase scenes—they’re very fun for me.”

