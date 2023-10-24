Jenna Ortega can’t dress up as Wednesday for Halloween: Here’s why!

Jenna Ortega’s fame skyrocketed following the success of Tim Burton’s smash hit Wednesday on Netflix. And although 2022 was all about Jenna Ortega and her iconic character, this year, she has been prevented from dressing up as her role off-screen, despite Netflix confirming a renewal for a second season.

As informed as The Daily Mail, measure came after the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which asked actors to avoid dressing up for Halloween in solidarity with the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA), which has been striking since May.

©GettyImages



Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton attend the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As the strikes continue, the union guidelines have been updated to provide clarity on Halloween costumes for actors. According to the guidelines, members cannot dress up as characters, which would go against the strike guidelines.

However, such as animated TV shows, they can dress up as characters from productions that cannot strike. In such cases, members should choose costumes “inspired by generalised characters and figures.” SAG-AFTRA has also advised that its members not post photos of costumes inspired by struck content on social media.

While Jenna might not repost anything “Wednesday” related, there is a considerable chance that Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega will return to the filming set soon.

During an interview with The Face, Jenna explained why she likes being involved in horror films and series. “I wish people could see the other side of horror films,” she said. “We’re laughing so hard the entire time. We shot a scene with Ghostface in the last ‘Scream,’ and there was one day where we could not stop laughing.”

She continued, “It’s really hard to scare me. People growing up would jump out from behind door frames, and I wouldn’t flinch.” The actress also says that she loves “that stuff because it’s not real. Knock on wood; I haven’t been stabbed yet, so for me, it’s still a fun thing that I do at work, which is so awful to say. I love it when the blood comes out. I love shooting chase scenes—they’re very fun for me.”