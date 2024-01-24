Jenna Ortega teases her upcoming Super Bowl commercial

Jenna Ortega is adding a new achievement to her long list of accomplishments. This year, Ortega is starring in a Super Bowl commercial, scheduled to air on February 11th. The commercial is a part of the Super Bowl’s stacked roster of ads, which are watched by over 36 million people.

The ad is made in partnership with Doritos, and shows Ortega’s hunt for a new type of chip. The 15 second teaser shows Ortega in familiar territory, trying to solve a mystery while some spooky music plays in the background.

Ortega is an incredibly famous actress, someone who’s popularity has grown while starring in horror projects like “Beetlejuice,” “Scream” and “X.” “I love horror films. I don’t know what it is about having blood thrown on your face and running around screaming bloody murder. It really is so therapeutic, so much fun,” said Ortega in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ortega’s upcoming projects

Ortega is incredibly busy, having various films and TV shows lined up. She’s starring in “Beetlejuice 2,” the awaited sequel to the 1989 film, where she’s starring alongside Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

When discussing the project, Ortega said that shooting it was “some of the most fun I’ve ever had on a set.” She revealed that they used a lot of practical effects, limiting their use of CGI, which tend to date as the years pass. Lastly, she praised her co-stars and shared how excited she was for audiences to see the film. “Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane ... I can’t wait for people to see.”