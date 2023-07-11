Jenna Ortega recounts the bizarre encounter she had with a flight attendant

Get ready for a juicy behind-the-scenes story! Jenna Ortega, the rising star of the Netflix series Wednesday, recently spilled the beans about a bizarre encounter with a flight attendant.

Since the show’s debut in late 2022, Wednesday has catapulted Ortega into stardom, particularly among younger fans who have embraced her as the emerging scream queen.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega opened up about some of her strange encounters with fans. She recounted one moment involving a flight attendant who couldn’t contain her excitement for Wednesday’s iconic look.

“I get recognized a lot for Scream and Wednesday, and it’s amazing how Wednesday has resonated with such a wide audience, both young and old. But I’ve had a couple of wild plane stories,” she told the publication. “There was this one time when I woke up to find a note left for me. And just yesterday, as I was getting off the plane, the flight attendant dramatically let her hair down from her bun, revealing two braids, and released her bangs while exclaiming, ‘You made me do this!’ It was truly bizarre.”

©Netflix / Wednesday





With Jenna Ortega’s charismatic presence and the creative team’s willingness to take risks, Wednesday season 2 promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats just as it happens in the first season and all its viral moments.

As the series continues to defy expectations and forge its path, we can’t help but eagerly anticipate the chilling surprises that await us in the next installment.