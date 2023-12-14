MTV Movie & TV Awards - Backstage and Audience©GettyImages
Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo Disney days: Remembering their featuring song ‘Legendary’

The track is a powerful and inspiring anthem that encourages self-confidence

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Olivia Rodrigo is a rising star in the music industry, while Jenna Ortega is a rising star in films and TV shows, but what many might not know is that they have a featuring song that can be traced back to their Disney days.

“Legendary” is the ninth song from the Raven’s Home: Remix Album. The track, which features a collaboration of several Disney Channel stars in addition to Ortega and Rodrigo, is a powerful and inspiring anthem that encourages self-confidence and the celebration of others. The song’s lyrics center on embracing one’s unique qualities and recognizing the beauty in those around us.

17th Annual Mattel Party on the Pier©GettyImages
Jenna Ortega, Landry Bender, Madison Hu, and Olivia Rodrigo go on rides together during the 17th Annual Mattel Party on the Pier on September 25, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

With its uplifting message and catchy melody, the track, despite being released in 2018, has what it takes to be a fan favorite. The pop song is an extended version sung by Navia Robinson.

The Disney Channel Stars who participated in this version of the song, whose music video was filmed at Verdugo Hills High School, are Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell (both of whom are from Zombies), Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo, DeVore Ledridge (all three who are from Bizaardvark), Navia Robinson, Sky Katz (both of whom are from Raven’s Home), Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Sofia Wylie (both of whom are from Andi Mack), Jenna Ortega, Kayla Maisonet (both of whom are from Stuck in the Middle), Sophie Pollono, Sofia Rosinsky (both of whom are from Fast Layne), Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Dara Renee (both of whom are from Freaky Friday), Ruby Rose Turner, and Olivia Sanabia (both of whom are from Coop & Cami Ask the World).

Enjoy the song and music video below

