In 2023, the entertainment world witnessed a lot of excitement, drama, and surprises. Celebrities continued to capture people’s attention worldwide, from blockbuster movies to chart-topping music and scandalous news.

As a result, millions of people took to Google to learn more about their favorite stars, leading to interesting results. In this article, we will take a closer look at the most Google-searched celebrities in 2023 and what made them so popular.

©GettyImages



Most Google searched celebrities in 2023

Who was trending in the United States in 2023

Actors

Jeremy Renner Jamie Foxx Danny Masterson Matt Rife Pedro Pascal

Musicians

Jason Aldean Ice Spice Oliver Anthony Peso Pluma Joe Jonas

Who was trending in Colombia in 2023

People

Clara Chía Shakira Margot Robbie Luis Díaz Mbappe

Who was trending in Mexico in 2023

People

Peso Pluma Margot Robbie Clara Chia Shakira Taylor Swift

Who was trending Globally in 2023

Actors

Jeremy Renner Jenna Ortega 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV) Danny Masterson Pedro Pascal

Musicians

Shakira Jason Aldean Joe Jonas Smash Mouth Peppino di Capri

25 years of Search and Trends data

In addition to celebrities and people of interest, Google’s overview also covers recipes, TV shows, movies, songs, and other categories, including travel destinations.

“Soccer, the world’s most-searched sport, and Cristiano Ronaldo, its most-searched athlete, demonstrate a love for the game that transcends borders. Taylor Swift’s status as the most-searched songwriter highlights the profound connection people feel with her music, and by extension, with each other,” Google informed in a special article.

©Getty Images



Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s most-searched athlete, and Taylor Swift is the most-searched songwriter

“We also see shared humanity in the most-searched ”how to help“ query: how to help people. And the heart emoji, the most-searched emoji, reveals yet another universal theme: our shared need for love and understanding,” they added, referring 25 years of Search and nearly two decades of Trends data.