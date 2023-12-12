In 2023, the entertainment world witnessed a lot of excitement, drama, and surprises. Celebrities continued to capture people’s attention worldwide, from blockbuster movies to chart-topping music and scandalous news.
As a result, millions of people took to Google to learn more about their favorite stars, leading to interesting results. In this article, we will take a closer look at the most Google-searched celebrities in 2023 and what made them so popular.
Who was trending in the United States in 2023
Actors
- Jeremy Renner
- Jamie Foxx
- Danny Masterson
- Matt Rife
- Pedro Pascal
Musicians
- Jason Aldean
- Ice Spice
- Oliver Anthony
- Peso Pluma
- Joe Jonas
Who was trending in Colombia in 2023
People
- Clara Chía
- Shakira
- Margot Robbie
- Luis Díaz
- Mbappe
Who was trending in Mexico in 2023
People
- Peso Pluma
- Margot Robbie
- Clara Chia
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Who was trending Globally in 2023
Actors
- Jeremy Renner
- Jenna Ortega
- 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV)
- Danny Masterson
- Pedro Pascal
Musicians
- Shakira
- Jason Aldean
- Joe Jonas
- Smash Mouth
- Peppino di Capri
25 years of Search and Trends data
In addition to celebrities and people of interest, Google’s overview also covers recipes, TV shows, movies, songs, and other categories, including travel destinations.
“Soccer, the world’s most-searched sport, and Cristiano Ronaldo, its most-searched athlete, demonstrate a love for the game that transcends borders. Taylor Swift’s status as the most-searched songwriter highlights the profound connection people feel with her music, and by extension, with each other,” Google informed in a special article.
“We also see shared humanity in the most-searched ”how to help“ query: how to help people. And the heart emoji, the most-searched emoji, reveals yet another universal theme: our shared need for love and understanding,” they added, referring 25 years of Search and nearly two decades of Trends data.