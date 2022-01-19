Selena Gomez will be a celebrity judge for Doodle for Google contest

Selena Gomez will be one of the celebrity judges for Doodle for Google, a contest that invites children and teens to design the company’s logo in their own way. It’s very adorable.

Selena shared the announcement through her Instagram, where she uploaded a video and said how excited she was to see participants’ art.

Mental health has long been one of Selena’s primary concerns, so her partnership with Google is not surprising. The company is also a contributor of Selena’s Rare Impact Fund, a project that seeks to raise 100 million dollars towards facilitating mental health services to people who don’t have access to them.

“As we kick off a new year, it’s important that we set an intention around our well-being. I’m so excited to be partnering with @Google, a Rare Impact Fund contributor, to judge this year’s #DoodleforGoogle student art contest. This year’s prompt, “I care for myself by…” is especially meaningful to me. I can’t wait to learn how students across the country are approaching mental health and self-care. Visit goo.gle/D4G22 for more info on how to submit,” Selena wrote.